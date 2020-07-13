Heathrow bosses CLOSE runway after airport suffers collapse in air traffic due to coronavirus crisis

Britain’s biggest airport has closed one of its two runways following a collapse in air traffic throughout the pandemic.

Heathrow’s southern runway closed at midnight yesterday and will perhaps not fully reopen until October.

This will be under a week before the Supreme Court delivers its decision on the airport’s appeal for a third runway.

Airport bosses said the time will soon be used to carry out repairs while passenger numbers remain low.

The closure is just a blow to Heathrow’s £14billion expansion plans.

For decades, the airport has insisted it takes a third runway to boost the economy and match the ever-increasing demand for air travel.

In normal times, Heathrow’s two runways will handle 1,300 take-offs and landings every day.

But the pandemic is probable lead to a long-term fall in passenger numbers, with air companies flying paid down schedules for months and even years to come.

Anti-Heathrow expansion campaigners said the switch to single-runway operations is proof a third runway is no longer a priority.

But they voiced concerns the move will bring ‘noise misery’ to hundreds of thousands of men and women living beneath the northern runway’s flight path.

In normal times, each runway is used for either take-off or landing. Air traffic controllers switch them at 3pm daily, giving respite to residents.

But now, house holds around the northern runway will hear the sound of aircraft arrive and depart from 5am to 11pm every day.

John Stewart, chair of anti-expansion group HACAN, said: ‘Runways always need repairing from time to time but this really is going to be tough on people living beneath the northern flight path.

‘It means all-day flying. Even at the same time when there are fewer planes, it really is going to present issues.’

Geraldine Nicholson, of Stop Heathrow Expansion, said: ‘Heathrow experienced three months of significantly fewer flights and today they select the time where flights are picking up to close a runway.

‘This means noise misery for thousands and thousands of people living under the northern runway flight paths and close to the northern runway. We were given no notice of the change whatsoever.

‘Heathrow need to ensure that this closure leads to a better deal for residents and must cease operations at night altogether.’

Heathrow said: ‘Reduced passenger demand as a result of Covid-19 means we’ve an opportunity to undertake necessary repairs to the southern runway with less disruption caused than if we were operating at full capacity.

‘Over coming weeks, we shall close the southern runway for a short short period to allow preliminary works to take place.

‘Once these initial works are completed, we will reopen the runway during the day and undertake subsequent works during the night. This allows us to limit the impact on local communities by giving runway alternation.’