Heathrow boss warns of 25,000 job losses as quarantine system introduced

The UK’s new travel quarantine will put 25,000 people out of just work at Heathrow Airport, according to its chief executive.

John Holland-Kaye said that he was considering job cuts as an outcome of the scheme requiring passengers to self-isolate for 14 days on arrival from Monday.

“76,000 people are employed at Heathrow,” the Heathrow boss told the City AM podcast, The City View.





Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the entire story, not only the headlines

“That represents one-in-four households in the local community, so if we start cutting jobs on mass that has a devastating impact on local communities, like the Prime Minister’s own constituency, which is only some miles from the airport.

“What we’ve heard already from the airlines is that they are cutting around a third of all employees, so that will be 25,000 people out of work.

Read more

“That would be a devastating blow to west London and the Thames Valley.”

Asked if he would also need to consider the future of a third of his workforce, Mr Holland-Kaye replied: “That’s exactly the right kind of number. And I don’t want to see that happen. But we’ll have to make that decision, within the next couple of weeks.”

Mr Holland-Kaye said airport passenger numbers for most of April, May and June were between 5,000 to 7,000 every day – in comparison to average of nearly 220,000 every day at Heathrow in 2018.

Speaking about the new quarantine measures, he said: “We have to assume the worst, and all businesses in aviation are suffering, very badly.

“I heard one airport talk about it being days and not weeks before they face bankruptcy. That’s how dreadful things have.

“Airlines are not making jobs, making redundancies and cutting pay because they want to, it’s because they’re in a survival mode.”

No hype, just the advice and analysis you need

Mr Holland-Kaye said a needs the federal government to move quickly and in a “co-ordinated” way to reopen the aviation sector.

Read more

“But at the moment we’re being held back,” that he added. “And if we aren’t able to get people flying again, that really is going to delay the recovery of the rest of the economy.”

Travel and aviation firms have over and over urged the federal government to scrap the plan because it was announced last month, amid widespread concern it could cause huge damage to their industries.

British Airways is understood to be mounting a legal challenge from what it calls an “irrational and disproportionate” measure, arguing that they weren’t properly consulted and that the self-isolation measures are far harsher than the ones that apply to known carriers of Covid-19 already in the UK.

However health secretary Matt Hancock defended the blanket quarantine, telling Sky News: “We are bringing in the quarantine policy again because as the number of new infections comes down, so the proportion of infections that come from abroad increases, simply because the number of infections domestically is coming right down.”

Additional reporting by Press Association