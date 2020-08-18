Heather Rae Young says Tarek El Moussa will appear on ‘Selling Sunset’ after ‘Netflix and HGTV came to an agreement’

In a recent episode of Buzzfeed Celeb’s “Burning Questions,” the reality TV star, 32, said that the now-engaged couple is finally allowed to appear on each other’s respective shows.

‘SELLING SUNSET’ STAR HEATHER RAE YOUNG ON BEING A ‘BONUS MOM’ TO TAREK EL MOUSSA’S KIDS

“So, Tarek is on HGTV, and unfortunately the networks were not allowed to film together,” Young explained.

“Because they got to film the engagement, Netflix and HGTV came to an agreement that Tarek is allowed to film an episode with me next season,” Young added.

She revealed that she has no idea HGTV was filming the proposal. Young just thought it was just more content for the “Flipping 101” episode she’s going to be featured in.

“I thought they were just filming more content to get our [Flipping 101] episode to an hour,” she said. “That’s what [Tarek] told me.”

TAREK EL MOUSSA TALKS HIS TWO NEW HGTV SERIES AND CO-PARENTING: ‘WE’RE DIFFERENT PEOPLE WITH DIFFERENT LIVES’

“I’m so excited to have him on camera with me and film with him,” Young continued. “We have so much fun together, and we love filming together.”

A rep for El Moussa confirmed to Fox News that “permission was secured for Tarek to appear in a future episode of ‘Selling Sunset’ should there be a future season” and he did not appear on prior seasons…