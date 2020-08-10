Heather Morris Tearfully Reflects On Her Glee Experiences & Close Friendship With Naya Rivera

This is so unfortunate …

Heather Morris desires Glee fans to understand they are not along in their considerable and enduring sorrow over the abrupt, awful death of Naya Rivera The 33- year-old dancer and starlet, who played Brittany S. Pierce on the struck TELEVISION program, opened on Sunday in a brand-new Instagram video about Rivera and the bond Morris had playing along with the notorious Santana Lopez for numerous years of groundbreaking LGBTQ representation in tv.

Related: Naya Rivera Laid To Rest As Death Certificate Confirms Tragic Details

Speaking straight to fans and mourners in her video on the social media network, Morris began by stating (listed below):