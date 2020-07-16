Heather Morris Remembers Naya Rivera With Heartfelt Tribute Revealing Their Last Interaction

It’s been one week since the world lost Naya Rivera, but Heather Morris will never forget what their friendship meant.

After telling followers she needed to take “a moment to honor” her “grief,” the Glee star returned to Instagram on Wednesday with a heartbreaking tribute to the late 33-year-old. Detailing their last interactions together, as well as sharing a small look into their closeness, Morris honored the lessons taught by her former castmate and the bond their kids were able to create.

Uploading four pics of her sons Owen Barlett Hubbell and Elijah Hubbell playing with Naya’s 4-year-old Josey Hollis Dorsey, Heather started to write:

“We started out as the closest friends and then like all new things, we went through a bit of a rocky phase. However, we stuck by each other’s side and created the most beautiful friendship built out of love and understanding. The last I had the chance to see you in person, I had left oranges outside our home for you to take. I wanted to say hi through the window but my phone didn’t ring when you called (which it never does, f**king T-Mobile), so instead you and Josey left two succulents on our doorstep as a thank you. I planted those succulents and I look at them everyday and think of you.”

Holding their memories close, the 33-year-old dancer continued:

“I still listen to your EP on repeat because from the moment I heard it, it struck me and I always wished the world knew more of your voice. You sent me over 5 dozen SnapChat videos when you and Josey woke up in the morning and I kick myself that I didn’t save one of them. You always shared recipes and I admired your love for food. We vowed to spend every Easter together, even though Covid stole this last one from us. You are and always will be the strongest and most resilient human being I know, and I vowed to carry that with me as I continue to live my life.”

Morris, who first starred alongside Rivera 11 years ago on the hit FOX series, explained the kind of friend the actress was, and how she taught her to be better:

“You constantly taught me lessons about grief, about beauty and poise, about being strong, resilient and about not giving a f**k (but still somehow respectful ). Yet, the utmost important lesson I learned most of all from you was being a consistent and loving friend. You were the first to check in, the first to ask questions, the first to listen..you cherished our friendship and I never took that for granted.”

And to end her tribute post, the performer explained why she chose photos of their kids to commemorate their time together because that’s what mattered most:

“We never took photos together because we mutually hated taking pictures…our relationship meant more than proof. I have countless pictures of our babies playing, because we shared that kind of pride and joy. So I’m showing the world a photo of our little goof balls for you, because I know that meant more than anything and they remind me of you and I. I speak to you everyday because I know you’re still with me and even though I’m feeling greedy that we don’t get more time together, I cherish every moment we had and hold it close to my heart.”

Only two days ago was Naya’s body recovered from Lake Piru after losing her life during a boating trip with her son Josey. She will never be forgotten, and it’s clear the star left a huge impact on those who knew her most.

R.I.P., Naya.

[Image via Naya Rivera/Instagram]