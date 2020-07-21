Heather Morris Mourns Naya Rivera’s Death With Moving Dance Tribute (Video)

Heather Morris continues to grieve the loss of her dear friend Naya Rivera nearly two weeks after the star’s tragic accidental drowning death.

The pair developed such a strong friendship during and after their time together on FOX‘s Glee, and in the wake of Rivera’s passing, the 33-year-old actress revealed one of the ways she has been coping with the untimely tragedy is through dance.

Morris, who used to be one of Beyoncé‘s backup dancers during the Single Ladies era, performed a moving contemporary tribute to Naya‘s song, Radio Silence, and shared the video on Instagram to celebrate reaching one million followers. She explained the very “personal” meaning behind grieving this way in her caption, which began:

“I want to share something very personal with you all… Grieving looks very differently on everyone…but one things for certain: I’ve felt it’s hard to feel joy or keep busy when mourning without thinking that you’re not honoring that person or you’re forgetting about them. But @hubbell_woodshop reminded me that honoring someone can mean you’re enjoying your life FOR them…”

The performer said she was initially resentful for the influx in attention recently, but she has since embraced it as a reminder of how others are struggling with the same difficult emotions that she is right now:

“I made it to 1M followers in these last few weeks and at first I was resentful because I gained them from a tragedy, but after giving it a breath.. I realized you all have just surrounded me with love and support. That I just see you angels wrapping your wings around me 🙏🏻 So I’m celebrating 1Million today in a tribute to @nayarivera with her music and her voice that will forever be my favorite.”

Watch the beautiful clip in full (below):

So, so touching. It’s hard not to empathize with the passion and sadness she exudes throughout her performance. Not to mention, she chose an original song of Rivera’s that hasn’t garnered nearly as much attention as her widely popular Glee covers and it’s always so nice to hear her lovely voice again.

This heartfelt upload comes just days after Heather told followers that posts like these honoring the late 33-year-old actress would “trickle out” over time. Earlier this week, she also shared shots (below) of her two sons Elijah, 6, and Owen, 4, with Naya’s 4-year-old son Josey through the years and reflected on the close bond they had developed.

As you’re likely aware, it was reported that Rivera died saving her son when things went horribly wrong during their boating trip on Lake Pira, CA on July 8. She is survived by immediate family members, her son Josey, and his father Ryan Dorsey. We’re continuing to send love to Heather and all of Naya’s loved ones.