Heather Knight: ‘There’s a lot of barriers for girls to get into cricket

“If individuals can go to the pub, I feel it’s actually necessary for the sport that it does come again. I do know the ECB are tied a little bit by the Government recommendation they usually need it again, but when we don’t have it again quickly it’s going to have such a dangerous impact on golf equipment.

Telegraph columnists Michael Vaughan and Geoffrey Boycott have already expressed concern that youngsters shall be pushed away from the game if native golf equipment aren’t given the inexperienced mild to begin up once more this summer time.

Knight mentioned her native membership Plymstock Cricket Club in Devon is “doing okay” regardless of the circumstances however believes golf equipment might face a participant exodus in the event that they lose a whole summer time of cricket.

“The potential to lose a whole season would be devastating for some clubs [who might be] scared that cricketers will drift away from the sport as well, just when the opportunity to build on a brilliant year of cricket last year with the men’s team winning the World Cup,” she mentioned.

“In terms of women’s cricket, there’s obviously been huge momentum behind it recently and there’s more girls joining the sport all the time. There’s a lot of barriers for girls to get into cricket anyway and you don’t want this to be another one.”

Knight is already enjoying her half in guaranteeing youngsters play some kind of cricket till golf equipment are allowed to reopen, having been concerned with nationwide youngsters’s cricket charity Chance to Shine’s National Cricket Week, which has taken place nearly this yr.

The charity usually delivers cricket-themed classes to round 600,000 youngsters – half of which had been girls final yr – however due to lockdown have managed a third of that.

Having additionally returned to worldwide coaching this week forward of two potential tri-series in opposition to India and South Africa in September, Knight is assured the leisure sport can take a lead from the Covid-secure measures already being adopted by England’s cricketers.