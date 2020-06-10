Heather Graham Is 50 Going On 25 With Her Insane Bikini Body – LOOK!

By
Jasyson
-

Don’t mind Heather Graham: she’s just out here looking like a snack at the tender age of 50. Yes… 50!

The Hangover actress wowed her Instagram (Insta-Graham?) followers on Tuesday when she posted a wonderful bikini pic on the beach.

Related: Lynne Spears, 65, WOWS Fans With Her Hot Beach Bod In New Bikini Pic

She wrote in the caption:

Today is like the first day of summer. Having a beach day with @princessodessa.”

In the pic, the starlet posed alongside friend Odessa Rae, who was also rocking some teenie-weenie swimwear.

But all eyes were on Graham, with users leaving comments like:

You’re 25, right?”

“Well…Damn, Ms Graham.”

“Still rockin’ the perfect bikini body.”

“Body goals”

Ow owww!

See the full pic (below)!

[Image via Instar/WENN/Heather Graham/Instagram]



Source link

Post Views: 16

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR