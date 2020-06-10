Heather Graham Is 50 Going On 25 With Her Insane Bikini Body – LOOK!

Don’t mind Heather Graham: she’s just out here looking like a snack at the tender age of 50. Yes… 50!
The Hangover actress wowed her Instagram (Insta-Graham?) followers on Tuesday when she posted a wonderful bikini pic on the beach.
She wrote in the caption:
“Today is like the first day of summer. Having a beach day with @princessodessa.”
In the pic, the starlet posed alongside friend Odessa Rae, who was also rocking some teenie-weenie swimwear.
But all eyes were on Graham, with users leaving comments like:
“You’re 25, right?”
“Well…Damn, Ms Graham.”
“Still rockin’ the perfect bikini body.”
“Body goals”
Ow owww!
See the full pic (below)!