Heather Graham Is 50 Going On 25 With Her Insane Bikini Body – LOOK!

Don’t mind Heather Graham: she’s just out here looking like a snack at the tender age of 50. Yes… 50!

The Hangover actress wowed her Instagram (Insta-Graham?) followers on Tuesday when she posted a wonderful bikini pic on the beach.

Related: Lynne Spears, 65, WOWS Fans With Her Hot Beach Bod In New Bikini Pic

She wrote in the caption:

“Today is like the first day of summer. Having a beach day with @princessodessa.”

In the pic, the starlet posed alongside friend Odessa Rae, who was also rocking some teenie-weenie swimwear.

But all eyes were on Graham, with users leaving comments like:

“You’re 25, right?” “Well…Damn, Ms Graham.” “Still rockin’ the perfect bikini body.” “Body goals”

Ow owww!

See the full pic (below)!

[Image via Instar/WENN/Heather Graham/Instagram]