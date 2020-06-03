Heatcheck: Who plays point guard in an all-time starting five? | NBA News

Heatcheck panellists Ovie Soko and Mo Mooncey had been requested to choose a point guard for his or her all-time NBA starting fives and chosen two of the sport’s best gamers.

Over the subsequent 5 episodes of Heatcheck, the primary of which will be seen on Sky Sports Arena on Wednesday at 8pm, Soko and Mooncey will don their normal supervisor hats and construct their all-time NBA starting fives.

The pair began their team-building challenge with the point guard place and whereas Ovie took the standard route, Mo was eager to suppose outdoors the field.

Magic Johnson in motion for the Los Angeles Lakers



For Soko, there was just one selection. “Magic Johnson! MAGIC JOHNSON!”, he stated. “Do you wish to go by his titles, his MVPs, all the things he did offensively, the truth that at 6ft 9in his measurement allowed the Lakers to do tonnes of various issues defensively? Magic is the one possibility that is smart.

“I actually really feel that there isn’t any different point guard you could possibly put up in opposition to Magic Johnson when you find yourself speaking a couple of point guard taking part in with 4 different all-time greats. You do not want a point guard who can shoot from 50 ft – you might have 4 different guys to try this.



















“(Think about) Magic’s ability to create plays, his impact on the league and what he achieved. It speaks for itself.”

While Mooncey acknowledged Johnson’s greatness, he determined to go along with a modern-day Lakers celebrity.

“If you ask NBA fans to pick the greatest point guard of all time, 99 per cent of them will pick Magic Johnson,” he stated. “But I do not wish to comply with the gang and I’m going to throw just a little curveball again at you.

“If we are picking an all-time starting five, think about what you want from your point guard. You want some scoring, you want some assists and you want some steals. Those are the three biggest factors.

Image:

LeBron James rises to the basket to attain in opposition to the Grizzlies



“I’m looking at NBA players who have over 18,000 points, 9,000 assists and 2,000 steals. There are three guys that fit that description. John Stockton and Chris Paul are No 1 and No 2 on that list but I’m not picking them. The third player on that list is the player I would pick to run the point on my all-time starting five. That man is LeBron James.”

“I would have picked LeBron if he was a point guard by position,” Soko interjected. “But (LeBron) is a point forward, not a point guard. Playing point guard and being the point guard are very different. There are combo guards who can play point guards. There are threes (small forwards) who can handle the ball. Magic Johnson played point guard throughout his career, LeBron James came into the league as a three who handled the ball. He is not a point guard.”

“Who is the Lakers point guard?” countered Mooncey. “Who did Lakers coach Frank Vogel say was the crew’s point guard when he took over the crew? When it comes all the way down to this, I’m going to take the phrases of the Lakers head coach over the phrases of Mr Ovie Soko.

“When LeBron signed for the Lakers, they got here out and stated he would play point guard for them. He is main the league in assists this yr. The solely motive, in your opinion, he’s a point-forward is as a result of he’s tall. And if Magic Johnson performed in the NBA at the moment, you would be saying the identical factor about him. You did not suppose outdoors the field!



















“Magic Johnson was an excellent participant, little doubt. He additionally had Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on his championship groups. He had James Worthy who was a Finals MVP. He had Michael Cooper who was a Defensive Player of the Year.

“And he performed in a time the place, as a 6ft 9in point guard, he was taking part in in opposition to guys who had been a lot smaller than him. So in fact he may see the courtroom in entrance of him and make all these passes. He has an excellent Showtime Lakers crew working with him.



















“If I am picking my all-time starting five, I’m playing LeBron James at point guard. Look how he matches up against Magic Johnson. He is a much better defender. He is a fantastic facilitator of the basketball. He is playing point guard for the Lakers this season and leading the league in assists. He is the point guard on my all-time team.”

