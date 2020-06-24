Heatcheck: How far can streamlined Nikola Jokic take Denver Nuggets in playoffs? | NBA News

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has shed a significant quantity of weight throughout the NBA season hiatus. How far can a streamlined ‘Joker’ take Denver in the playoffs?



After footage of a svelte Jokic attending a basketball event in his native Serbia was posted to social media marketing, Nuggets president of basketball operations Tim Connelly confirmed his All-Star center have been working difficult on his fitness, telling Altitude Sports Radio: “He’s beach-ready. He has abs. He showed up in great shape. He sent me a picture. No shirt on. He has got abs. I have never seen him have abs before.”

On Heatcheck, panellists Ovie Soko and Mo Mooncey considered the impact a newly-slender Jokic will make on the Nuggets’ playoff hopes. Could that he lead all of them the way to the NBA title?

“Leading the Nuggets to glory is a bit of a stretch but I do think they will be new and improved,” said Mooncey. “You also need to remember that the Nuggets hold a significant advantage over every single other team in the league in playoff series if they are at home because of the altitude in Denver. They are acclimatized to it, their opponents aren’t. Automatically, without home playoff games in Denver in 2010, that advantage is gone.



















4:27



Check out Jokic’s best plays from the 2019-20 season so far



“When it comes to Nikola Jokic, it really is fantastic to see him in such great shape.

“Players haven’t played for 3 months now and they’re no longer used to the physicality of the NBA because that’s something you can’t simulate when you are training by yourself or in a gym with assistant coaches. Maybe having a few unwanted weight to help him bang down low in the post where that he operates could have been better for Jokic now against players no further prepared to guard that a lot of a physical presence.

“But in terms of his overall career and for the future seasons of the Denver Nuggets, this is fantastic progress for Jokic.”

Soko agreed that title talk for Denver is premature.

“When you bring championship talk into this, I think that’s a cold take but saying (a streamlined Jokic) improves the Nuggets, yes, I definitely see that being true,” he said.

“Because he is this type of skilled-based player and not fundamentally someone who depends on athleticism, the increased quickness and increased agility can only benefit a player who’s already ‘thinking the game’ at a really high speed. The game seems to decrease for him. Anything in addition compared to that can only help the Nuggets.

“We saw in last year’s playoffs Denver depend on Jokic and they need him to play big minutes. Carrying around all that weight for extended minutes made things tougher for him. Now it is time to see if (his new body shape) translates on the court because we haven’t yet seen him play at this weight. But it is a positive change, both for him and the organisation.”



















0:23



Jokic found Jerami Grant with an excellent no-look pass en route to a triple-double in the Nuggets’ win against the Grizzlies in December



Could Jokic’s loss of bulk have a detrimental effect on this game, specially his interior defense?

“I’m interested to see if Denver change their style of play and if the weight loss impacts Jokic’s style of play. At the moment, Jokic is averaging one block a game and he is not a fantastic defender down low. But if you are looking at the Western Conference, there are not too many guys he will have to guard on the low block who are real scoring threats,” Mooncey said.

“What is fascinating for me personally is only nine per cent of Jokic’s buckets come in the first eight seconds of the shot clock. Are we planning to see more from the Nuggets offensively in transition? Moving the ball with Jokic getting down the court faster and dealing with his position on the block faster?

“The other thing is Jokic’s minute management. Currently, that he averages 20 points in 32 minutes per game but only five points and seven minutes in the fourth quarter. Now he has lost the weight, maybe we will have him in a position to play better basketball and much more minutes in the fourth quarter because he has more energy. Also, throughout the game, he’ll no further have to conserve so much energy before that fourth quarter.

“With the direction the league is moving in, with a faster style of play, (losing the weight) will definitely benefit him.”

