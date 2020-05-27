Heatcheck: 2002 Sacramento Kings best team not to win NBA championship, says Mo Mooncey | NBA News

The 2002 Sacramento Kings, led by Chris Webber, Vlade Divac and Mike Bibby, have been the best team not to win an NBA championship, says Heatcheck’s Mo Mooncey.



In a section of this week’s present, accessible to watch in full on Sky Sports’ YouTube channel or on Sky Sports Arena on Wednesday night time at 8pm, Mooncey and fellow analyst Ovie Soko have been requested in the event that they thought the Utah Jazz groups led by John Stockton and Karl Malone, crushed by Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls within the 1997 and 1998 NBA Finals, have been the best squad not to style NBA title glory.

Both Mooncey and Soko disagreed and supplied options.

“I have the 2002 Sacramento Kings as the best team never to win a championship. I don’t count the 73-win Golden State Warriors in this as they won titles either side of that record-breaking season.” stated Mooncey. “The ’02 Kings misplaced to Kobe and Shaq’s Lakers in Game 7 of the 2002 Western Conference Finals. The Kings had come first within the West that common season. They have been a 61-win team.

“For me, they have been forward of their time in the best way they performed basketball. They did not concentrate on an isolation-heavy type that includes one or two stars. They performed basketball by committee. Everyone on that team had a really excessive basketball IQ. They moved the ball properly and moved off-ball extraordinarily properly.

Chris Webber (L) pictured with Kings team-mates Mike Bibby, Hedo Turkoglu and Vlade Divac



“They have been an actual drawback for any opponent they got here up towards. It took the Lakers being (granted a large number) of free throws within the fourth quarter of Game 6 to keep in that collection. Obviously, the Lakers went on to win the collection in Game 7.

“The Kings’ run was cut short the following season when Webber suffered a terrible ACL injury. That tear in his knee cut short his prime and he remains one of the game’s most underrated players.”

Soko supplied a number of what he described as “what if” groups he believes have been pretty much as good as Stockton and Malone’s late 90s Jazz groups.

“I think Shaquille O’Neal and Penny Hardaway’s Orlando Magic squads of the mid-nineties have got to be one of the best teams never to win a championship,” he Soko. “(Shaq getting traded to the Lakers and Hardaway’s accidents imply) that Magic team are one of many NBA’s largest ‘what ifs’.

“Tracy McGrady and Yao Ming’s Houston Rockets are one other large ‘what if’ team.



















5:34



Jaydee, Ovie and Mo focus on what their dream subsequent ‘Last Dance’ kind collection can be



“Oklahoma City Thunder’s ‘Big Three’ period with Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden is one other large ‘what if’, particularly when you concentrate on what all three gamers have gone on to do. All three gamers went to turn out to be MVPs and are probably all future Hall of Famers. It should undergo their heads, ‘what if we caught collectively’.

“There are loads of groups (who might have gained a title however missed out) and I would not say the 1997/1998 Utah Jazz are head and shoulders above any of them. You might legitimately decide three or 4 who’re all proper there.

Mooncey agreed: “The Jazz had enough chances. It isn’t like injuries derailed them. They were there in those Finals. They could have won a championship if they were really good enough.”

“It’s true,” added Soko. “In both situations (the 1997 and 1998 NBA Finals), we got to see their talent play out at the highest level. (With the other teams mentioned), there were so many things that we never got to see.”

