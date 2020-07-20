Over 69 million folks are under heat warnings and advisories along the East Coast. Temperatures will settle in the 90s for much of the region, and heat indices will soar above 100 degrees Fahrenheit in some heavily-populated areas.

Norfolk, Virginia, will see a most of 102, with a heat index pushing up to 114. In the mid-Atlantic, Washington, DC, will feel like 108 and Philadelphia’s heat index will reach 105. Farther north, Boston is likely to reach a heat index of 102 today and New York City is expected to feel as hot as 100.

The heat index describes how the temperature feels, as opposed to what it actually is. Heat indices are calculated using relative humidity percentage and temperature.

Humidity can increase what the temperature feels like, and inhibit the evaporation of sweat. If the human anatomy cannot cool itself through the evaporation of sweat, temperatures feel hotter. Like in Norfolk today, a real temperature of 102 can feel like 114 when relative humidity of 40% is considered. Temperatures in the 90s are required to last through the middle of the week, and high levels of humidity will keep it feeling even hotter. Cooler air will transfer to the northern part region later in the week, bringing some relief. Weekend heat met or broke records that were, in some areas, decades old. Pittsfield, Massachusetts, hit 93 yesterday, the first time the city has seen temperatures that at the top of July 19 since 1930. While high heat it self is dangerous, extended periods of high temperature adds health threats. “Temperatures need to drop to at least 80 degrees for your body to recover from the intense day heat,” says CNN Meteorologist Allison Chinchar. “People can lose up to 2 liters of fluid overnight through sweating if temperatures don’t dip below 85 degrees Fahrenheit.” For now, over night lows along the East Coast are required to remain in the mid- to high-70s, allowing for a short relief from the heat. These high temperatures fall in line in what may turn out to be one of the hottest Julys on record for the continental United States.

Source link