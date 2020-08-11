Heat handle Warren, and Pacers, to take over fourth in East By Reuters

5/5 ©Reuters NBA: Indiana Pacers at Miami Heat



2/5

Jimmy Butler, returning from a three-game injury lack, had video game highs with 19 points, 11 rebounds and 4 takes to lead the Miami Heat to a 114-92 win over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night near Orlando.

Butler, who likewise had 5 helps in 29 minutes, had actually been out with an aching best foot. His return assisted the Heat (44-27) take sole belongings of fourth location in the Eastern Conference.

Indiana (43-28) began the night connected with Miami.

The groups were likewise connected at halftime, however the Heat led by as numerous as 18 points in an explosive 3rd quarter and travelled from there, cooling Pacers star T.J. Warren off along the method.

Warren got in Monday as the league’s leading scorer in the reboot, balancing a remarkable 34.8 points on 60.5 percent shooting from the flooring and 55.6 percent on 3-point efforts. But Miami held him to 12 points on 5-for-14 shooting, consisting of 2-for-6 on 3-point efforts.

Victor Oladipo led Indiana with 14 points.

Miami guard Goran Dragic, who had actually missed out on the previous 2 video games due to a sprained left ankle, returned with 11 points and a game-high 9 helps in 30 minutes.

The Heat, nevertheless, were still without beginning guard Kendrick Nunn, who left the …