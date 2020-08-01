Heat Check (Hiatus): Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz are among numerous groups captured up in the pet battle in the middle of the Western Conference playoff image. Perhaps the time off will serve them well as they leap back into the fray in Orlando.

After a dominant February, Donovan Mitchell’s March production struck rather of a snag. The 23- year-old had a hard time from the field and installed simply 17.8 points per video game throughout the month (versus the 24.8 he installed formerly).

If Mitchell can reverse that pattern and Mike Conley can continue to make his own development, the club might be much better geared up for the postseason as an outcome. Conley balanced 16.4 points and 5.6 helps per video game in March, up from the 13.5 and 4.2 he put previously.

The extra time with the Jazz training personnel and playbook will just assist the veteran.

SLAM’s Heat Check series compares each specific gamer’s individual production in the month of March with their production prior. The objective is to get a sense of the instructions in which gamers were trending when the league stalled. For a more extensive description, have a look at our Heat Check (Hiatus Edition) intro.

