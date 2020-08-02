Heat Check (Hiatus): Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns were playing strong basketball when the league went on hiatus in March, thanks mostly in part to boosts in individual production throughout the board. Whether those hot hands can advance into the reboot stays to be seen.

Both Aron Baynes and Ricky Rubio had actually begun to warm up in March, Baynes averaging 22.8 points and 8.3 rebounds per video game in 3 contests and Rubio dropping 18.8 points, 6.8 boards and 10.5 helps (up from 12.6, 4.5 and 8.8, respectively).

Both gamers, nevertheless, were eventually confronted with COVID-19 with Baynes being specifically affected by the infection.

Mikal Bridges, the flexible sophomore forward out of Villanova, was balancing 40.4 minutes per video game for the team in March and might be included likewise inOrlando Bridges set up 14.8 points per video game in the brand-new function.

Dario Saric, too, began to display more possible, flashing 18.8 points and 6.8 rebounds per video game in March, versus the 9.5 and 5.9 he set up prior.

