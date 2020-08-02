Heat Check (Hiatus): Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic were entering their own when the league went on its hiatus inMarch Now theNo 8 seed in the Eastern Conference will seek to get where they ended regardless of the cross-town transfer to Disney World.

Criminally underrated Nikola Vucevic took his video game to a brand-new level prior to the closed down, balancing 23.0 points and 13.4 rebounds per video game in March (up from 19.1 and 10.8). Terrence Ross, too, showed up the jets to bump his 14.1 point-per-game typical pre-March to 22.8

Equally as remarkable as the enhanced scoring figures are Aaron Gordon’s help numbers. Gordon was balancing 6.5 helps per video game when the shutdown started (versus the 3.5 he balanced prior), which does not consist of a 12- help video game he installed in lateFebruary

.

Will the dunk candidate continue to work as a playmaker in the bubble? Does Jonathan Isaac’s return the the rotation effect that?

SLAM’s Heat Check series compares each private gamer’s individual production in the month of March with their production prior. The objective is to get a sense of the instructions in which gamers were trending when the league stalled. For a more extensive description, have a look at our Heat Check (Hiatus Edition) intro.

