Heat Check (Hiatus): Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder have actually ridden a 3 point player rotation into the Western Conference playoff photo and the triple risk was as frightening in the days prior to the closed down as ever.

All of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chris Paul and Dennis Schroder had actually seen their numbers climb up in March, to the point where they were balancing an integrated 62.3 points per video game.

Luguentz Dort is another Thunder gamer that began to enter a bigger function simply as the hiatus hit. Dort’s calling card is his physical defense and two-way guard began to parlay that into starter’s minute in March.

Steven Adams’ numbers were rather booked in March– he balanced simply 7.5 points per video game compared to the 11.2 he had actually installed formerly– however there’s no factor to think he will not be back to contributing on the offending end when play resumes in Orlando.

SLAM’s Heat Check series compares each specific gamer’s individual production in the month of March with their production prior. The objective is to get a sense of the instructions in which gamers were trending when the league stalled. For a more thorough description, have a look at our Heat Check (Hiatus Edition) intro.

Heat Check Oklahoma City Thunder

Team- by-Team Breakdown

41