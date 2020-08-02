Heat Check (Hiatus): Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks might be among the groups to indirectly take advantage of the long layoff thinking about that super star Giannis Antetokounmpo had actually handled and even missed out on the group’s last 2 video games prior to the shutdown with a small knee problem.

During the month of March, the Bucks saw a boost in production from some rotation pieces as an outcome. Kyle Korver split double digits, balancing 11.7 points per video game (up from 6.4), as did Donte DiVincenzo who had raised his video game to 13.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.8 helps per.

Both Korver and DiVincenzo will be important to developing Milwaukee’s depth in the postseason. As will Brook Lopez, who went from balancing 10.7 points and 4.4 boards to averaging 14.2 and 5.0 in March.

SLAM’s Heat Check series compares each specific gamer’s individual production in the month of March with their production prior. The objective is to get a sense of the instructions in which gamers were trending when the league stalled. For a more thorough description, take a look at our Heat Check (Hiatus Edition) intro.

