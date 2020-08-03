Heat Check (Hiatus): Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets weren’t precisely shooting on all cylinders in March prior to the league closed down. They divided their 6 contests in the shortened month 3-3. The relative mediocrity affected their private gamers, too.

Nikola Jokic saw his scoring output drop to 14.2 points per video game (below 20.8) and Michael PorterJr begun to look mortal after some especially interesting previous efficiencies in the project.

Gary Harris is the only Nugget that saw a significant boost in his production and the club will invite any and all extra contributions from their remarkably deep core. Harris set up 13.0 points per video game in March and can be an important border hazard on a group packed with non-traditional properties.

SLAM’s Heat Check series compares each private gamer’s individual production in the month of March with their production prior. The objective is to get a sense of the instructions in which gamers were trending when the league stalled. For a more thorough description, take a look at our Heat Check (Hiatus Edition) intro.

