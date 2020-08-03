Heat Check (Hiatus): Dallas Mavericks

Do not get it twisted, the unicorn lives and well. While much of Kristaps Porzingis’ appeal subsided as he vacated the Garden and recuperated from a considerable, long-lasting knee injury, the huge guy is back and as dominant as ever.

In March, simply prior to the shutdown, Porzingis was balancing 23.2 points and 11.2 rebounds per video game. Pair the strong numbers with his ridiculous length and unmatched boundary video game (shout out Rick Carlisle’s analytics group), he’ll be a must-watch prospect in Orlando.

Porzingis isn’t the only one that was bending for the Mavs inMarch Seth Curry published 21 points per video game of his own in the contests he wore for throughout the duration which does not even consist of the 37 points he dropped on the Miami Heat in late February.

Tim HardawayJr broke the 20- point mark in the month of March, too, providing Luka Doncic lots of possible choices to go through now that the season is back.

SLAM’s Heat Check series compares each private gamer’s individual production in the month of March with their production prior. The objective is to get a sense of the instructions in which gamers were trending when the league stalled. For a more thorough description, take a look at our Heat Check (Hiatus Edition) intro.

Heat Check Dallas …