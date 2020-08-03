Heat Check (Hiatus): Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics was among the groups hoping that a long layoff would provide an unforeseen opportunity to rest and restore. Their star point player Kemba Walker, specifically, stood to gain from a long time off.

Walker was playing almost 5 less minutes in March than he was formerly and had actually published a modest 14.8 points per video game for the month prior to the closed down. Unfortunately, even now, Walker’s knee continues to afflict him so we might continue to see a jeopardized variation of the All-Star in Orlando.

Marcus Smart had actually upped his scoring output in the month of March, averaging 19.2 points per video game vs. the 12.9 he set up prior. He might aim to continue to contribute on that end of the ball if Walker has a hard time.

SLAM’s Heat Check series compares each specific gamer’s individual production in the month of March with their production prior. The objective is to get a sense of the instructions in which gamers were trending when the league stalled. For a more thorough description, take a look at our Heat Check (Hiatus Edition) intro.

