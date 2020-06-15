Hearts’ relegation confirmed after Scottish clubs reject reconstruction proposals | Football News







Hearts’ relegation from the Premiership has been confirmed after only 16 clubs indicated which they would vote for league reconstruction and a 14-team Premiership from next season.

The Scottish Professional Football League announced that only 16 of the 42 clubs had supported a plan for an expanded top flight in an informal vote. Hearts, Partick Thistle and Stranraer’s relegations have been confirmed.

The statement confirmed the SPFL board had “agreed to draw a line under reconstruction talks”.

It was also confirmed that Championship clubs had approved a shortened 27-game season, which is likely to kick off in October.

More to follow along with…