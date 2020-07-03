Hearts, Partick relegation case to go to Scottish FA arbitration | Football News





Hearts and Partick’s case will go to Scottish FA arbitration

Hearts and Partick Thistle’s case to have their relegations overturned will go to arbitration by the Scottish FA.

The two clubs have now been bidding to overturn your decision to relegate them following a decision to end the campaign early in April due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hearts were relegated from the Scottish Premiership, Partick from the Championship and Stranraer from League One.

Lord Clark announced his verdict on Friday after three days of arguments at the Court of Session via tele-conference and granted the request from the SPFL, Dundee United, Raith Rovers and Cove Rangers to suspend Hearts and Partick’s court action.

Hearts and Partick had wanted their case to be heard in open court.

The Scottish FA will now create a panel, likely to be made up of retired judges and solicitors, to cope with the case.

Lord Clark also refused a request by Dundee United, Raith and Cove to throw out the case created by Hearts and Partick.

Hearts and Partick launched a legal bid to scrap promotion and relegation this season after several attempts at a proposed league reconstruction failed to gain the necessary support.

During the three-day hearing, solicitors acting on behalf of SPFL, Dundee United, Raith and Cove had argued that the dispute should be resolved by the Scottish FA.