Hearts: Foster Gillett has takeover approach rejected | Football News





Foster Gillett has had a takeover approach rejected by Hearts

Hearts have rejected a proper takeover approach from Foster Gillett, the son of former Liverpool proprietor George Gillett.

Foster Gillett, who was on the board at Liverpool when his father managed the membership alongside Tom Hicks from 2007-2010, contacted Hearts proprietor Ann Budge by way of a 3rd occasion final week with a view to purchasing a controlling curiosity.

However, Budge has dedicated to handing management of Hearts over to the membership’s supporters’ group – the Foundation of Hearts – and has mentioned beforehand she wouldn’t entertain takeover approaches of any type.

Gillett is one among a lot of events in latest occasions to contact Hearts about probably shopping for a stake within the membership.

As it stands, Hearts have been relegated from the Scottish Premiership and are calling for short-term adjustments to the Scottish league construction to stop them spending subsequent season exterior the highest flight.

Hearts suggest ‘three enlarged divisions’

Hearts have submitted proposals for a short lived restructure of the Scottish leagues into ‘three enlarged divisions’ of 14 golf equipment every.

Hearts have circulated the proposals to their fellow golf equipment and they are going to be thought-about at divisional conferences subsequent week.

0:43 Ayr United chairman Lachlan Cameron says he wouldn’t be in favour of a 14-team Scottish Premiership and says the most effective case situation could be a 20-team Championship Ayr United chairman Lachlan Cameron says he wouldn’t be in favour of a 14-team Scottish Premiership and says the most effective case situation could be a 20-team Championship

Following an SPFL board assembly on Wednesday, a league spokesman mentioned: “The board has now acquired Ann Budge’s paper to golf equipment on the subject of league reconstruction.

“As these matters are ultimately decided by clubs via a democratic process, we will now facilitate a series of divisional meetings, starting with the Premiership on Monday, at which all 42 clubs will have the chance to discuss the proposals in detail.”