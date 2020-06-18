Heartbroken German girlfriend begs for special exemption to see her Australian boyfriend

A heartbroken German woman has begged border forces to let her see her Australian boyfriend after coronavirus travel bans forced them apart.

Fitness instructor Sophia Natter, 23, and Stephen Walker, who works as an actor and model in Perth, have not had the opportunity to see each other for almost per month since Australian borders were closed to all non-residents in May.

While the couple appealed to the Australian Border Force Commission for special exemptions on compassionate grounds – claiming the separation had brought on panic and axiety attacks – their application was knocked back.

Desperate for help, Ms Natter issued a final plea to social networking users in a private Facebook group asking for advice.

Sophia Natter, 23, and Stephen Walker have not had the opportunity to see each other in almost per month since Australian borders were closed to all non-residents in May

Sophia Natter issued your final plea to social media users in a personal Facebook group asking for advice

‘To every one with an Australian boyfriend/girlfriend,’ she wrote.

‘Australia offers an application for an exemption centered on different reasons. One of the reasons is that your home is in a de facto relationship by having an Australian.’

Ms Natter explained the couple provided chat histories, letters, photos, shared banking account details and declarations from friends and family within their application to try prove the authenticity of their relationship.

She also included letters from doctors and psychologists stating that the pair were each enduring ‘decreasing mental health’ due to the separation – but it was not enough.

Ms Natter explained the couple provided chat histories, letters, photos, shared bank account details to decide to try prove the authenticity of these relationship

‘Australian Border Force Commission [said] the documents are not sufficient … and that our massively decreasing health (anxiety, panic attacks) may also be not adequate to to get approved [on] compassionate grounds.’

Ms Natter included a screenshot of the rejection email from Australian border forces.

‘I am not satisfied that you’re an immediate member of the family of an Australian citizen or permanent resident or that your circumstances are compassionate or compelling to warrant further consideration at this time,’ the letter read.

‘Therefore, you’ll not be able to travel until travel restrictions are lifted.’

Concerned Facebook users jumped to her aid, but many pointed out that the us government requires couples to have already been living together for at the very least two consecutive years to be considered de facto.

‘Do there is a current/valid Australian visa? How long perhaps you have lived together in a relationship?’ one woman asked.

The couple, who share your pet dog, have only lived together for four months. Australian laws require de facto couples to live together for at the very least two years

‘Unfortunately not. And the other sad part is we have only lived together for four months altogether. We understand that this minimizes our chances but wanted to check it out anyway,’ she replied.

‘As there is no marriage and no young ones involved, regrettably it would be you go to the back of the queue as far as priorities go. Maybe he needs to apply to go to you and see how that works out,’ another suggested.

Ms Natter explained marriage was a long term plan for the couple, but which they hoped to at least see each other again in the short term.

Another user suggested hiring an immigration lawyer, while someone else added a link to the hookup app Tinder.

While the couple intend on marrying in future, they hope to see one another again beforehand

On Wednesday, Australian Trade Minister Simon Birmingham said national borders will not open to tourists until next year.

‘Having international border restrictions set up has probably been the main decision we took to keep Australia safe from COVID-19,’ Mr Birmingham told Today.

‘In terms of letting tourism and travel just open freely again, I think that’s quite some way off.’

Australians are also banned from leaving the united states without an exemption from the Department of Home Affairs.