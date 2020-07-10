Heartbroken family pay tribute to boy, 13, killed when a Jaguar collided with him

A heartbroken family has paid tribute a 13-year-old boy who had been killed when a Jaguar mounted the pavement and crashed in to him.

Jack Worwood, 13, was on his way to meet friends to play football on Tuesday when the car smashed into him in Ashton, Makerfield, in Greater Manchester.

The crash left the teenager with serious injuries and he died the following day.

Jack’s dad wrote on Facebook: ‘Rest in peace my little man, you did not deserve this, I’m so so so so sorry, love you always and forever jack, fly with the angels, you will forever be a part of me I will never forget you.’

Earlier Andrew and Jack’s stepmum Tracy Marie Robinson had shared a heartbreaking photo of Jack lying in critical condition in his hospital bed.

Tracy said that Jack had only left home 15 minutes prior to the hit-and-run plus they felt ‘devastated’.

She also appealed for just about any information that will help police.

Ashton Bears rugby club tweeted: ‘All at Ashton Bears are devastated and saddened by the terrible news that Jack has passed on. Jack had many friends within the club and was a popular and far loved, child. We send love, light and prayers to all his family and friends.’

Police said that the Jaguar also collided with a wall and the driver and traveling failed to stop at typically the scene.

A 15-year-old boy plus a 21-year-old man are actually arrested upon suspicion associated with causing loss of life by hazardous driving, leading to death whilst uninsured, leading to death whilst unlicensed, plus failing to stop at typically the scene of your accident.

Both stay in custody regarding questioning.

Sergeant Darren Hancock associated with Greater Manchester Police, mentioned: ‘This is usually devastating information and the thoughts will be wholeheartedly with Jack’s family as they battle to appear to phrases with just what has took place.

‘We are identified to see them the responses they should have and I would like to once again appeal to the public to come forwards with details or dash-cam footage that could assist all of us.’

Anyone with info should make contact with GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit upon 0161 856 4741, citing incident quantity 1965 associated with 08/07/20.

Reports can be made anonymously to typically the independent charitable organization Crimestoppers upon 0800 555 111.