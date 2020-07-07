Heartbroken brother of murdered wife blasts husband for ‘robbing five children of their parents’

The brother of a wife who was murdered beside her lover in a New Year’s Day knife frenzy has blasted her jealous husband for ‘robbing five children of their parents’.

Dave Almey branded what Rhys Hancock did to Helen Almey, 39, and Martin Griffiths, 48, in Duffield, Derbyshire, ‘sickening’.

Hancock, 40, stabbed the mother-of-three and father-of-two to death after learning they were in love.

The new couple died from knife wounds after being found by police at the detached house Ms Almey previously distributed to Hancock.

The killer yesterday pleaded guilty at Derby Crown Court to two counts of murder via video link and was told he would be sentenced at a later time.

Mother-of-three Helen Almey (left), 39, was stabbed to death along side her new partner Martin Griffiths (right) in early hours of New Year’s Day

Rhys Hancock (pictured), 40, killed Ms Almey, 39, and Mr Griffiths, 48, at the £400,000 detached property the formerly-married couple used to share

Police are pictured all through their investigations on Thursday, January 2, in Duffield, Derbyshire

Mr Almey told the Sun: ‘I wondered what had happened there and got a feeling that something horrible had happened to Helen.

‘I did not go round there but I soon found out. It was a dreadful shock. What that he did was sickening and thus sad. He’s killed two innocent people and robbed five children of their parents.’

The designer said the children know their parents are gone although not why, adding: ‘They miss Helen so much, they’d fun times together and she adored them.’

He said two days before the stabbing Hancock left flowers at Ms Almey’s parents house on their 10th loved-one’s birthday, but later took them away.

Mr Almey said that he saw Hancock when that he dropped them off and that he ‘seemed ok’, but his parents told him when that he took them back he ‘something had rattled him’.

Ms Almey, who walked from Hancock a couple of months earlier, was stabbed with such ferocity the knife’s handle went into her stomach.

Hancock, the former head teacher of a special education school in Nottingham, admitted killing the couple after calling 999 himself in the early hours.

Neighbours said Ms Almey had recently started a relationship after separating from Hancock, who’s the father of her children

Estranged: Helen Almey was found dead at the house she once shared with her estranged headteacher husband, Rhys Hancock (pictured together)

Family friends described him as a ‘coward’ and a ‘bully’ who abused his estranged wife for years.

A friend of Ms Almey told the Telegraph: ‘Rhys found as this caring type, who dedicated his life to children with special needs, however the reality was very different. He was a bully and a coward.’

The source, who did not need to be named, said police and ambulances were called to the home during the couple’s rocky relationship.

When Ms Almey decided to end the marriage permanently, Hancock ‘didn’t go on it well’ and caused problems when she started yet another relationship.

Another friend told the Mirror PE teacher Ms Almey and company director Mr Griffiths ‘loved one another deeply’.

They added: ‘The way they viewed each other, talked to each other and laughed together.’

Ms Almey was well-known and much loved in her village, where many said they were bereft for her children

Hours after the tragedy Claire Griffiths (right) changed her cover photo on Facebook to a picture of her with her estranged husband in happier times. They are believed to have separated in 2019

Police forensic officers at the home where a tent was erected in Duffield on January 1

A family friend included with the Sun ‘Rhys was a bit of a Jekyll and Hyde character’ and ‘could be quite scary’.

They said: ‘He had some problems mentally and was getting help for them. We always felt uneasy around him, just his manner was funny.’

Yesterday Hancock, of Etwall, Derbyshire, pleaded guilty to two counts of murder via video link and was told he would be sentenced at a later time.

Ms Almey and Mr Griffiths were discovered in a pool of blood at the property soon after 4am on January 1.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics they were both pronounced dead at the scene.

A court heard Hancock had travelled to his former home after discovering on Boxing Day his wife had started a relationship with yet another man.

Prosecutor Jeanette Stevenson said at a youthful hearing: ‘They had separated some time ago.

‘His mother called 999 and informed the authorities that he choose to go back to his former home. He discovered on Boxing Day that his wife was seeing another man.

‘He left his mothers address, where his children were also staying, with two knives. His mother said he felt like killing them.

‘The police tried to make contact with Mrs Hancock but they could only reach her answerphone.

Asked concerning the tragedy Mrs Griffiths, 40, (pictured with Mr Griffiths) said: ‘Absolutely devastated for me, my children and all involved’

A cordon in place at the property (pictured) where Ms Almey and her new partner were murdered

‘Police received another 999 call from Mr Hancock saying he previously murdered his wife and that the children were safe at his mother’s house.

‘Officers at the scene found Mr Griffiths dead when they arrived. They tried to resuscitate Mrs Hancock for 15 minutes before stopping.

‘Mr Hancock was arrested at the scene and questioned concerning the murders and before being charged.’

Devastated family previously paid tribute to ‘beautiful and bubbly’ Ms Almey and adventure-mad Mr Griffiths.

Ms Almey’s family said in a statement: ‘The family are devastated at the loss of Helen who was simply a lovely, beautiful, friendly, bubbly and social person.

‘We want to thank people for allowing us privacy at this hardest of times.’

Relatives of Mr Griffiths, who lived in Derby, added: ‘Martin was a lovely dad, husband, son, brother and uncle, who had a passion for adventure, running and a love of animals.

‘He enjoyed travelling the entire world, mountain climbing and spending time along with his two children.

Officers were on ladders inspecting the roof and pulling up drains in Duffield while they look for clues

‘He will undoubtedly be greatly missed. We would also want to ask that individuals respect our privacy and invite us space to grieve as we make an effort to come to terms with his death.’

He was also an cyclist, snooker player and cricket fan and is believed to have separated from wife Claire earlier this season.

Neighbours had previously spoke of how Ms Almey was ‘finally getting her life back together’ after kicking her husband out for good.

They also told how they heard screams on the street of ‘They’re dead. They’re dead. What have you f******g done?’ at around 3am on New Year’s Day.

Derbyshire Police previously said the force had referred itself to the police watchdog over contact they had with Ms Almey prior to her death.

It is understood officers were called to her semi-detached home over the Christmas period after she rang 999 for help.

Chief Superintendent Hayley Barnett, of Derbyshire Police, said: ‘The thoughts of every one at Derbyshire Constabulary are with your family and friends of Mrs Hancock and Mr Griffiths.

‘Our thoughts will also be with the Duffield community, which is understandably shocked by this incident.’