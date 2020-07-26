Heartbreaking Facebook post of boy, 18, who was found dead year after girlfriend was killed by bus

A teen who was found dead around 18 months after his girlfriend was fatally struck by a bus published a psychological message on Facebook days prior to his death.

James Fincher, 18, was reported missing out on from an address in Coalville, north west Leicestershire, at 3.55 pm onSaturday

A body was found in the location of Meadow Lane, Coalville, the other day night and official recognition is yet to occur, Leicestershire Police validated.

Earlier today, Mr Fincher published a picture stating: ‘Never overlook an individual who likes you, looks after you and misses you, due to the fact that one day you may get up and understand you lost the moon while counting the stars.’

His girlfriend Sian Ellis, of Whitwick, was struck by the bus at the end of the school day on January 28 last year.

Following the accident exterior King Edward VII College in Coalville, she suffered several injuries and passed away at the scene.

Mr Fincher established an online petition in quote to make the roadway where Sian was killed more secure for schoolchildren,The Mirror reported

In February this year, he published on Facebook the petition on Facebook and stated: ‘Over a year on given that my girlfriend Sian Ellis was unfortunately therefore all of a sudden struck by a bus crossing over the existing ‘crossing’ that isn’t a regulated one.’

He included: ‘The more signatures it gets, the greater the possibility of it being identified and something a lot more secure lastly being put in location.’

Leicestershire Police stated: ‘Officers looking for an 18-year- old guy reported missing out on have found a body.

‘The death is not thought to be suspicious and a file is being gotten ready for HMCoroner Thank you to everybody who shared our appeal and offered details.’

Mr Fincher’s sibling Carolanne Campbell published on Facebook: ‘It still does not feel genuine.

‘You have actually struggled a lot these past 18 months, I simply want there was something more we might have done to assist you.

‘ I will miss you a lotJames Sleep tight you lovely soul.’