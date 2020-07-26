Heart-stopping moment teenage daredevil, 19, risks his life for a selfie scaling 500ft bridge

A teenage daredevil famous for free-climbing high structures has actually run the risk of his life once again by scaling a bridge inScotland

Adam Lockwood, 19, and 3 good friends presented for selfies at the top of Forth Road Bridge, which towers around 500 feet above the River Forth in mainScotland

A movie of the stunt last Thursday reveals the climbers scaling among the tower’s cable televisions with simply 2 wires on either side for assistance.

Mr Lockwood can simply be heard stating ‘my lungs are breaking’ after finishing the climb and taking in the deem the winds blow around the structure.

The neighbouring Forth Bridge and Queensferry Bridge can be seen straddling the bridge on both sides.

Mr Lockwood later on stated: ‘The last time I concerned Scotland I wished to climb this bridge however the weather condition was regrettable so I could not.

‘We had a last-minute spontaneous concept to come to Scotland and within 30 minutes people arriving we climbed up the bridge.

‘It was good to be up there, windy however it was still a great walk up the cable television.

‘From the bottom to the leading took around 10 minutes I’d state, it’s simply truly high so hard on your legs.’

After going back to ground level after the dawn climb on July 23, Mr Lockwood was apprehended by authorities on suspicion of ‘culpable and negligent conduct’ though he has actually not been charged.

The mile-and-a- half long bridge is the most recent in a list of structures scaled by Mr Lockwood and his good friends.

Earlier this year he holds on to the edge of a 590 ft-high veranda on the Madison apartment or condo block in Canary Wharf, mainLondon