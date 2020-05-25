Heart-in-mouth moment visitor risks his life to look over 150ft cliff at Birling Gap

As 1000’s of Britons flocked to the nation’s parks and seashores immediately to take pleasure in 79F temperatures, one reveller determined to threat his life by hanging off the sting of an unstable 150ft cliff.

Shocking photos captured at the Birling Gap cliffs, close to Eastbourne, in East Sussex, immediately confirmed the unknown man peering over the cliffs, which stand at 400ft at its highest peak, and placing himself in grave hazard.

Despite the approaching hazard to his life, the person, who was not carrying a harness of any security tools, continued to look over the cliff edge as he clung to a wall.

The heart-pounding scene comes as stark warnings urging folks to watch out for the perilous cliffs have continued to be ignored by guests amid the pandemic.

A Birling Gap Coastguard spokeswoman mentioned: ‘We actually cannot stress sufficient how essential it’s to preserve again from cliff edges. There is not any ”protected” place to be and the cliffs alongside the UK shoreline are repeatedly eroding.

‘Use the designated paths, take discover of any warning indicators, be accountable and do not take any pointless risks.

‘It’s extra essential than ever to take further care in these extraordinary instances. Coronavirus hasn’t gone away and your selections may put our frontline responders at threat.

‘As at all times, should you see anybody in hassle, name 999 and ask for the Coastguard.’

The surprising photos come only a day after somewhat lady was pulled again from the sting after she was noticed peering over the cliffs close to Eastbourne which kind a part of Seven Sisters nationwide park close to Beachy Head.

The lady – who’s hair was blowing within the sturdy wind – was simply inches away from the sheer drop earlier than she was swiftly pulled again by an grownup.

Tourists have confronted repeat warnings in regards to the risks of the East Sussex location, with its crumbling chalk cliffs continuously giving method in unhealthy climate.

Tourists flocked to the wonder spot immediately as temperatures continued to soar throughout the UK

Revellers sat on the grass by the sting of the cliffs in Easbourne immediately to have a picnic

The scenes come as sun-worshippers continued to descend upon the nation’s parks and seashores immediately amid an anticipated 79F heatwave.

With elements of the nation set to take pleasure in temperatures hotter than Athens, Nice and Barcelona immediately, extra revellers are anticipated to flock to the nations magnificence spots.

However locals at English magnificence spots appealed for day-trippers to keep away to keep away from giant crowds that would make it unimaginable for folks to stay six ft aside.

Caroline Lucas, the MP for Brighton Pavilion, tweeted: ‘If you had been fascinated about visiting #Brighton & #Hove this Bank Holiday, please do not.

‘Our lovely metropolis would love to welcome you again as quickly because it’s protected – however that is not but. With so many providers nonetheless closed & challenges with social distancing, its not enterprise as standard.’

But guests to Woolacombe in Dorset claimed the shortage of any punishment for Dominic Cummings jarred with the federal government’s efforts to implement the lockdown.