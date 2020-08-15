Hearing Friday for man charged with dressing as delivery driver, killing former neighbor

A man who camouflaged himself as a UPS driver and fatally shot his former neighbor has actually been prosecuted by a grand jury and is set up to appear in courtFriday Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s workplace stated Robert Bonang, 61, of Marshfield, is due in Quincy District Court for a possible cause hearing following his indictment previously today. Prosecutors are anticipated to utilize the hearing to ask for an arraignment be kept in Norfolk Superior Court onSept 10. He deals with murder, 2 counts of belongings of a big capability weapon, unlawful belongings of ammo, to name a few charges.Prosecutors state Bonang shot 59-year-old Laurie Melchionda outside her Braintree house in June.They state Bonang shot Melchionda while using a surgical mask and brown coat and bring a box. The weapon was concealed inside package, district attorneys state.Bonang utilized to live throughout the street from Melchionda, who was director of health services for the Weston Public Schools and a school nurse atField Elementary Bonang has actually pleaded innocent. Morrissey’s workplace stated Friday that it did not have the name for his attorney.The Associated Press added to this report.

