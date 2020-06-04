Hearbreaking video emerges of George Floyd calling for the end of gun violence

Heartbreaking video footage has resurfaced of George Floyd pleading for the end of gun violence.

The moving clip emerged Thursday showing the 46-year-old, whose death sparked international outrage and triggered protests against police brutality, filming himself urging for the end of violent shootings.

‘I just want to say man that I’ve got my shortcomings and my flaws and I ain’t better than anyone else. But these shootings going on, man, I don’t care what hood you from, man, where you at, man…put them guns down, man. That ain’t what it is,’ he said in the clip.

‘Go out blessed, man. Y’all hold your heads up, man. We got parents out here …trying to bury their children, man,’ Floyd said in his public plea.

The video emerged on Thursday as the country entered its tenth night of protests decrying his death and police brutality. Demonstrators pictured marching across the Brooklyn Bridge on Thursday

A protester at a march in Harlem, New York on Thursday took a knee and raised his fist in memory of George Floyd

Protests have emerged across the country including Barcelona, Spain as pictured above on Thursday

‘I love you and God loves you,’ Floyd added.

It’s unclear when the original clip was posted, but it stirred the hearts of social media marketing users across the country when it resurfaced.

‘George speaks from the grave,’ one Twitter user commented.

‘This is the way you make real change in the world, this man went from I made mistakes to teaching the world making it better,’ one Twitter user said.

‘RIP George Floyd,’ still another added.

Floyd, an aspiring rapper nicknamed ‘Big Floyd’, was confronted by four Minneapolis cops on May 25 as he was sitting in his car. White cop Derek Chauvin proceeded to press his knee in to the straight back of his neck for an agonizing eight minutes and 46 seconds, killing him.

Protests have erupted in every 50 states for 10 days to date, demanding justice for Floyd’s death and reform in the police system.

On Thursday an exclusive memorial service took place for Floyd in Minneapolis where Rev. Al Sharpton (at microphone), the president of the civil rights organization National Action Network, called Floyd’s death a testament of black oppression in the America

Floyd’s casket pictured covered in roses at his memorial service on Thursday

Laid to rest: Mourners pictured paying their respects as Floyd’s memorial service in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Thursday

Last week a similar undated video of Floyd emerged, once again encouraging the younger generation to place an end to gun violence.

‘Our young are obviously lost, man, clearly lost, man,’ Floyd says in the harrowing clip.

‘I don’t even understand what to say anymore. You youngsters just going around busting guns in crowds, children getting killed,’ that he added.

‘Come on, come on home, man. It’s going to be you and God. You’re going up or you’re taking place,’ that he said.

On Thursday a private memorial service occurred for Floyd in Minneapolis where Rev. Al Sharpton, the president of the civil rights organization National Action Network, called Floyd’s death a testament of black oppression in the America.

Derek Chauvin, a 44-year-old white cop who has since been arrested, was noticed in footage kneeling on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes as the victim over and over said that he could not breathe (incident pictured)

‘George Floyd’s story has been the story of black folks. What happened to Floyd happens every day in this country — in education, in health services and atlanta divorce attorneys area of American life. It’s time for us to remain true in George’s name and say, Get your knee off our necks.”‘ Sharpton said.

The four former Minneapolis cops involved in Floyd’s death have already been fired and on Wednesday were hit with new charges.

Chauvin, the white officer who had his knee behind Floyd’s neck, was hit with a new, more severe count of second-degree murder. He once was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

The three other officers – Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng, and Tou Thao – were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder. They weren’t initially charged in the case.

Chauvin, 44, was arrested last week and is being held at the Minnesota Department of Corrections facility in Oak Park. His bail was raised to $1million on Wednesday.

Lane, Kueng and Thao were taken into custody Wednesday and so are being held on $1million bail, county jail records show.

Second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree murder are punishable by around 40 years in prison, while manslaughter and aiding and abetting manslaughter are punishable by up to 10 years in prison.