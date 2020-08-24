Hear Trump’s sister Maryanne Trump Barry criticize her brother in secretly recorded audio

By
Jackson Delong
-
In audio excerpts obtained by CNN, President Donald Trump’s sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, is heard slamming her brother in personal, stating the president “has no principles.” CNN’s Jake Tapper talks about the audio, initially reported by The Washington Post, which was secretly recorded by President Trump’s niece, Mary Trump.

