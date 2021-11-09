Hear the story behind iconic image of minister's speech in the sea

CNN’s Rosemary Church speaks with Simon Kofe, foreign minister of the small island nation Tuvalu, whose speech at UN climate summit COP26 became widely shared on social media.
