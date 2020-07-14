Hear how President Donald Trump responded when asked about police killing Black Americans

By
Jackson Delong
-

The Lead

During an interview with CBS News, President Donald Trump responded to a question about why Black Americans are still dying at the hands of law enforcement by saying “more White people” are killed by police and calling the question “terrible.” CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reports.

Source: CNN

