Healthy Gamer GG is a Twitch channel by a Harvard-trained psychiatrist that helps gamers with their mental health

Alok Kanojia, 37, is called “Dr. K” to his fans, 370,000 of whom tune into his generated income from Twitch livestream “Healthy Gamer GG” where he talks about problems like online harassment, anxiety and self-criticism with popular video gaming visitor stars. He likewise runs a YouTube channel with the very same name that’s generated income from through advertisements.

“I got into streaming not to be a streamer,” he stated. “I wanted to meet the gaming community where they’re at.”

Kanojia and his partner, Kruti, 35, run Healthy Gamer, a business they established in October, which pays and trains a network of computer game coaches, mainly through funds raised onTwitch Kruti Kanojia is CEO.

Anyone thinking about being a computer game coach can register online, however they need to go through an interview procedure with program administrators and employers to receive Kanojia’s training. The recruiters try to find excellent communicators who are inspired to assist others, familiar with video games and going to find out psychology.

Gamers can work with the coaches, who act likewise to life coaches, for specific or group sessions. They use non-medical recommendations on problems like computer game dependency, relationships and inspiration. “What our coaches help people do is build a life that they want for themselves, and how can they understand the influences of gaming on their life.” stated Alok …

