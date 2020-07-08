Healthcare workers in Sydney hospital exposed to coronavirus as NSW records eight new cases

Healthcare workers in Sydney hospital potentially exposed to coronavirus as eight new cases in NSW are identified
Healthcare workers in Sydney’s southwest have potentially been exposed to COVID-19 following a woman was diagnosed with the deadly respiratory virus on Wednesday.
The woman in her 30s was in close contact with staff at Liverpool Hospital prior to her diagnosis.
Eight new cases of COVID-19 were identified in New South Wales over night.
The woman was the only case not from the returned traveller currently undertaking mandatory hotel quarantine.
More to come.
Advertisement