Healthcare worker scammed with fake rental agreement, now homeless and out her deposit | News Headlines

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) — A neighborhood healthcare worker misplaced all her cash in a terrifying rip-off that left her with no place to reside.

She moved right into a rental residence, considering she had a reputable lease, solely to seek out the police at her door telling her she might be charged with against the law if she didn’t get out.

“I am stressed out because what do I do?” mentioned Valencia Brooks. “You have to come home to deal with something like this? Now where do I have to go?”

In April, she began taking a look at rental properties.

“I was on different websites and this one caught my eye, they renovated it and everything,” she mentioned.

She discovered a house in Ferguson, falling in love with the renovations. It was an ideal place for the grandchildren to come back and play.

She thought renting a house throughout a pandemic could be slightly totally different.

“Because other properties I looked at the property managers said we can let you in, but we can’t come in with you and I get that, I get that,” she mentioned.

So she didn’t assume a lot of it when the alleged landlord texted her a code to the lock field on the door.

“He sent me the access code, I typed in the access code, the key was in the lock box, it opened it,” she mentioned.

Everything else appeared to her to be reputable. She received a lease and transferred $850.

“He said, ‘It’s yours, you’re my tenant now,’” Brooks mentioned.

She moved all her stuff in, however three weeks later, “A gentlemen came over saying he actually owned the property and he has people moving in in a few days, and how did you get in here?”

Brooks was shocked. The man she’d paid had no legal authority to rent the place.

The police then showed up to tell her she had two days to move, or she could be charged with trespassing.

“I am the victim and they treated me like I am the criminal. I am just trying to live, so my grandkids have somewhere to stay and play,” Brooks said.

“Scammers never miss an opportunity to take advantage of people,” said Rebecca Phoenix with The Better Business Bureau.

Phoenix said rental scams are common and may become even more so during the COVID-19 pandemic as more people enter the rental market.

“Victims are often embarrassed when they fall for one of these scams, but the people who took their money are professionals,” Phoenix mentioned. “They do this all day long, seven days a week. In many cases, it’s their business so they know what they are doing.”

The scammers, she said, will copy real rental ads and then pose as leasing agents, often offering the property at lower than market value.

In fact, according to a recent survey, 43% of online shoppers looking for homes encountered a bogus listing.

The lockbox is just another tool of a scammer’s trade.

“The lock box adds a lot of legitimacy to the transaction and scammers go about getting access to that in a number of ways, usually employing another scam such as identity theft or impersonation,” Phoenix said.

Looking back, Brooks now sees red flags like the illegitimate-looking lease, and aggressive text messages to make the payments immediately.

News 4 tried calling multiple phone numbers the fake agent provided, but never heard back.

“People out here are working hard and trying to make a living and that’s the way you do people,” Brooks said.

Brooks said she now has no money left, and nowhere to go.

News 4 tried contacting the legitimate owners of the property but haven’t heard back.

We also reached out to Bank of America, which is what Valencia used to transfer the money. A spokesperson sent the following statement:

“I can’t discuss a person account, however it’s all the time unlucky when individuals fall for scams like this. As all the time, shoppers ought to know and belief who they’re sending cash to earlier than initiating a transaction, no matter cost methodology. We additionally put up data on our website alerting people to scams. In circumstances like this, we are going to try to get the cash again from the receiving financial institution; nonetheless, there is no such thing as a assure because the buyer has licensed the cost.

