Health workers in Afghanistan under attack as they try to tackle Covid-19

Among attacks by government forces were an airstrike outside a clinic in the northern province of Kunduz in May aiming at a vehicle carrying wounded Taliban fighters. In another incident the UN mission said Afghan soldiers had threatened to shoot doctors at a public hospital in the eastern

Nangarhar province when they refused to wash the human body of a dead soldier.

The Taliban had during the same period kidnapped a total of 23 healthcare workers in seven split incidents across six provinces. Medics appeared to have already been seized in order to pressure them to provide better services, or pay the salaries of their staff. In April the militants blew up a pharmacy in Nangarhar province, wounding eight civilians.

The report comes as Afghanistan grapples with surging cases of coronavirus while the health system has few supplies or beds. The country’s official tallies of 29,000 cases and 581 deaths are believed to reflect a tiny fraction of the outbreak.

“Perpetrating targeted attacks on healthcare during the Covid-19 pandemic, a time when health resources are already stretched and of critical importance to the civilian population, is particularly reprehensible,” said Fiona Frazer, the UN mission’s chief of human rights.

Protect your self and your family by learning more about Global Health Security