Health workers ‘exhausted’ by coronavirus pandemic – Middle East Monitor

Iran pleaded with its people to observe social distancing standards more carefully as the pandemic takes its toll on tired medical personnel, i24 News reports.

On Sunday, Iran reported 216 more deaths from killer COVID-19

Health Ministry representative Sima Sadat Lari revealed issue for the well-being Iran’s medical personnel.

She stated in a declaration: “Our biggest concerns are the infection and fatigue of medical staff. We can help them and prevent the spread of the disease by observing basic guidelines such as hand-washing, mask-wearing and social distancing.”

Sunday’s numbers bring Iranian deaths from the fatal illness to 15,700 in overall, although global critics of the program have actually declared the toll might be far greater than reported by the Iranian federal government.

According to the Iranian Health Ministry, in the month of July some 5,000 health workers have actually ending up being contaminated with the illness, and around 140 have actually lost their lives.

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani declared that around 25 million Iranians were contaminated with COVID-19

Iran has actually been fighting the illness because its very first cases were revealed on February 19.

The nation is so far the hardest struck by the coronavirus pandemic in the Middle East area.