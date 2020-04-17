Health worker tests positive for coronavirus in Artsakh   – Armenian News

A clinical worker in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) has actually examined positive for the story coronavirus illness (COVID-19).

The infection was verified after a reported call with a local of Karvatchar (a town in Shahumyan area) that had actually been earlier hospitalized at the Republican MedicalCenter The range of additional calls is currently being established to separate even more individuals, the Artsakh Information Headquarters records.

The complete variety of the verified instances in the nation is 7 since today.