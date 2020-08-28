Health Officials – NBC Chicago

Suburban Cook County is now at a “warning level” for transmission of the coronavirus, according to information from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

As of Friday, rural Cook County was at 112 favorable COVID-19 cases per 100,000 individuals, well above the state-established target rate of 50 cases per 100,000, officials with the Cook County Department of Public Health specified.

Additionally, there were 25 deaths in rural Cook County recently, a boost of 15 from the week previously.

Along with Cook County, 29 other Illinois counties have also reached the “warning level,” implying they saw boosts in 2 or more COVID-19 “risk indicators,” according to IDPH.

While the city of Chicago lies in Cook County, the city is noted as its own healthcare area as specified by IDPH and hasn’t reached the “warning level.”

In rural Cook County, the following mitigation practices, which were provided onAug 3, stay in impact:

Bar service outdoors just

Restaurant and bar optimum celebration size of 6 individuals per table

Indoor physical fitness class optimum class size of 10

No individual services that need elimination of face coverings (e.g. facials and shaves)

Residential home supervisors need to restrict visitor entry to 6 individuals per system

Remote work for high-risk people and continued assistance for telework for as lots of employees as possible

Self- quarantine based upon travel assistance to states with high rates of neighborhood transmission

Additionally, as announced earlier this…