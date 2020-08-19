Health Notes: Francona, Rays, Hamels, Phils, Grandal

Indians supervisor Terry Francona will miss their series versus the Pirates to go through surgical treatment for intestinal issues, Paul Hoynes of cleveland.com relays. Bench coach Sandy Alomar is handling the group throughout Francona’s lack. This is the 2nd treatment Francona has actually gone through in the previous month to resolve the problem. MLBTR wants him a quick healing and wishes to see him back in the Cleveland dugout as rapidly as possible.

Injured Rays right-hander Charlie Morton came out of an “intense bullpen session” untouched, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times composes. It’s possible Morton will return this weekend after heading to the hurt listAug 10 with shoulder swelling. That continued a frustrating opening to the season for Morton, who coped his very first 4 starts. Meanwhile, reducer Oliver Drake will start a tossing program as he works back from the ideal biceps tendinitis that required him to the IL onAug 9. However, there’s no word on a prospective return date.

