Health ministry warns against traditional celebration of Vardavar amid the pandemic – Panorama

Armenians will celebrate Vardavar on Sunday which is one of the national-religious holidays, reborn with Christian faith. The fest is traditionally associated with water, love, beauty. The holiday enjoys great popularity and is celebrated according to the ancient traditions. Early in the morning both adults and children, familiar or unfamiliar people come out to the yard and spray each other with great amount of water.

The tradition of pouring water has been preserved till our days. The ministry of healthcare, however, urges citizens to refrain from large gatherings and celebrations this year amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The traditional celebration of Vardavar may increase the risk of the spread of COVID-19 due to difficulty to follow the safety measures – wearing masks as the wet masks may contribute to the preservation of the disease pathogens, ensuring the hygiene of the hands and effectively practicing social distancing,” the statement said, adding the any large gathering and celebration may lead to a sharp increase of infections.