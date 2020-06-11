Health Ministry seeks foreign partners’ support in fight against pandemic – Armenian News

The Ministry of Health has put on the international partners through the Foreign Ministry requesting cooperation and support in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

In the official appeal, the Ministry proposed, in particular discussing the possible frameworks of assistance with the embassies accredited to Armenia, Spokesperson Alina Nikoghosyan told Tert.am.

“There has been an appeal to the international partners on our part for cooperation in several areas, including in the context of the coronavirus pandemic,” she said.