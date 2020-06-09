Health minister: There are enough hospital beds for coronavirus patients for now – Panorama

There are enough hospital beds to be supplied for coronavirus patients in Armenia for now, Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan mentioned on Tuesday as he met with heads of the medical amenities treating patients contaminated with Covid-19.

The hospital heads famous that the rehabilitation departments are particularly overloaded, the Ministry of Health reported.

According to the minister, the mattress fund of the hospitals might be enough to serve all patients even when the an infection charge of the current days is maintained.

Also, Torosyan urged the heads of the amenities to be constant within the remedy of coronavirus patients and to pay particular consideration to discharges.