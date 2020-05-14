Health minister test negative for Covid-19 – Panorama

Armenian Mealth minister Arsen Torosyan has examined negative for Covid-19.

“The answer to my test is negative. I have no complaints. In the coming days I will reduce my contacts to zero not to risk anyone’s health,” Torosyan wrote on Facebook.

To remind, earlier immediately deputy well being minister Lena Nanushyan instructed a press convention, saying variety of ministry workers and Minister Torosyan himself had been self-remoted following confirmed instances of the virus among the many ministry workers members.