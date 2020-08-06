Health minister says whole staffs will be tested if a coronavirus case is identified in banks, supermarkets – Panorama

The circumstance associated to the coronavirus pandemic continues to enhance in Armenia, nevertheless the day-to-day brand-new cases still stay high, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan informed a cabinet conference on Thursday.

Some 15% of the day-to-day tests for Covid-19 produce favorable outcomes rather of the 25-30% favorable outcomes tape-recorded in the past, the premier stated. Accordingly, the federal government prepares to alter its methods of recognizing brand-new cases, he included.

“The Ministry of Health will be more proactive and will visit certain at-risk groups, collectives, factories on its own initiative and make diagnoses. This practice will allow us to finally overcome the pandemic,” Pashinyan included.

Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan stated, in turn, that the ministry will take the obligation of carrying out tests amongst staff members of the centers, collectives and homeowners at increased danger for Covid-19

“That groups makes up supermarkets, factories, closed organizations, banks, district administrations, psychological university hospital, and so on If we determine a single case in these organizations, we will not await the rest to establish signs in order to detect them. We will test them instantly,” Torosyan stated.

The minister stated a current screening at a psychological university hospital has actually exposed that 25 out of its 350 members are contaminated with …