Health minister: Rehabilitation units of Armenian hospitals overloaded – Panorama

The rehabilitation units of Armenian hospitals are practically overloaded, Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan told a cabinet meeting on Thursday.

“Of course, there are some 1-2 free beds in medical centers, and we manage to accommodate patients in serious or critical condition currently totaling to 650 there,” the minister said, adding 44 patients are placed on ventilators at present.

Presenting fresh Covid-19 figures, the minister said 593 out of the two,100 tests performed before 24 hours produced excellent results, adding the case positive rate has not changed.

So far, Armenia has seen 26,658 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 15,036 recoveries and 459 deaths, the minister said.

In Torosyan’s words, Spitak and Martuni hospitals will be given the necessary equipment and oxygen supply.

“As of 9am, 11 coronavirus patients are waiting for hospitalization, of whom 4 are in moderate condition, while the other 7 are in mild condition. 80 patients are waiting for their transportation to hospitals specialized in coronavirus treatment,” the health minister said, adding the situation is relatively stable.

Arsen Torosyan stressed those countries that have made it mandatory for their citizens to wear a breathing apparatus are now seeing a drop-off in new cases.

Citing international media, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said, consequently, the leader of one of the most developed countries, who previously spoke against face masks, has changed his mind and urges citizens to put them on.