Health minister: Number of coronavirus patients in serious or critical condition growing in Armenia – Panorama

Some 135 coronavirus patients in Armenia are in serious condition, 63 others are in critical condition, whereas 15 residents are hooked as much as ventilators, Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan informed a information convention on Thursday.

“In parallel to the increase in the number of cases, most of which remain asymptomatic, the number of citizens in serious or critical conditions, as well as those put on ventilators is increasing, a scenario that we have always tried to avoid,” the minister mentioned.

“Every effort must be made to ensure that any citizen who is in serious or critical condition is not deprived of the opportunity to receive treatment at the intensive care unit. We are still able to withstand the pressure, but we must make extra efforts to keep the pressure on. While the main part of the efforts is related to observing the rules,” he mentioned.

The minister mentioned a file quantity of 1,751 assessments have been carried out in the nation in a single day, bringing the overall quantity of assessments to 46,000.

He recalled that the quantity of confirmed COVID-19 circumstances has grown by 335 to five,606 in the nation, with 162 new recoveries and three extra deaths.

Torosyan added that ranging from Friday patients with no or gentle signs will likely be despatched dwelling from hospitals and resorts to proceed their self-isolation at dwelling, however they are going to be beneath medical supervision. People who take a look at optimistic for the virus however require no therapy won’t be hospitalized as properly.